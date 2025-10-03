Tripura to organise carnival of top Durga pujas on Saturday

Agartala, Oct 3 (PTI) The Tripura government will on Saturday organise the fourth edition of 'Mayer Gamon carnival', a procession of Durga idols of top pujas in the state, an official said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the event, which is likely to witness the participation of at least 40 community pujas.

Apart from trophies and citations, cash awards will be given to the three best pujas, he said.

"The CM will inaugurate the fourth edition of 'Mayer Gamon carnival', a procession by the puja organisers, on Saturday. His cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and elected representatives will remain present at the annual event," Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya said on Friday.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder also visited the venue of the event and reviewed the preparations.

Puja organisers will showcase their themes and organise cultural programmes, he said, adding a panel of judges from different fields will select three pujas for the cash awards.

The government will also organise another annual event -- 'Sarad Samman', which is likely to take place on October 11.

"During Sarad Samman, as many as 43 clubs across the state will be awarded for organising Durga Puja successfully," he added. PTI PS ACD