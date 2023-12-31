Tripura to provide social pension to 29,410 more people from January

Agartala, Dec 31 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to bring 29,410 more poor people under the state's social pension scheme from January 2024, said a minister.

At present 3,80,668 people are receiving Rs 2,000 pension under 34 pension schemes of the Centre and state government.

"The state government has decided to provide 29,410 poor people with the 'Mukhyamantri' social pension scheme from January 2024. Each will get Rs 2,000 pension per month", Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said on Saturday.

Roy claimed that Tripura has the highest number of people receiving social pensions among northeastern states in terms of population.

While the Centre provides social pension to 1,51,348 people under three schemes, the state government gives pension to 2,29,320 people under 30 schemes.

BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee on Sunday thanked the state government for the inclusion of more persons in the Mukhyamantri pension scheme. PTI PS RG