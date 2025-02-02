Tripura to raise issue of rebuilding embankment by B'desh on border 'zero line' at river panel meet

Agartala, Feb 2 (PTI) The Tripura government will take up the issue of rebuilding an embankment by the Bangladesh authorities, some portions of which are falling on the 'zero line' along the international border, in the upcoming meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission between the two countries, an official said.

The neighbouring country has been rebuilding the embankment on a massive scale at Alinagar in Moulvibazar district, close to Tripura's Rangauti area, and some portions of the structure are on the 'zero line', triggering widespread resentment among the people in Kailashahar, a border subdivision in Unakoti district of the northeastern state, he said.

The Bangladesh government has also "not taken the consent of the Indian authorities to rebuild the portions of the embankment which are on the zero line", Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Sudhan Debbarma alleged.

"The Bangladesh government has undertaken repair work of the embankment at Alinagar as the structure was badly damaged in the last monsoon. In the course of repairs, they have constructed approximately 200 metres of the 6 km embankment on the zero line as per inputs we have gathered so far. The Bangladesh government did not seek any permission from us which violates the spirit of Joint Rivers Commission guidelines," the chief engineer told PTI.

He said the repair work was stopped following objection from the Indian side and the BSF was asked not to allow any work along the 'zero line' until the matter is resolved amicably.

The 'zero line' falls from the border pillar to 150 yards in the territories of both countries. Normally construction of any structure is not allowed on the 'zero line' but it can be done following mutual agreement.

Debbarma said, "The state will raise the issue in the meeting of the Joint River Commission scheduled to be held in Kolkata in March." The state government has also submitted a report with satellite images to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking remedial measures after the Water Resources Department's chief engineer along with senior officials visited Kailashahar on January 21 to assess the ground reality.

Congress MLA Birajit Sinha raised the issue of the embankment construction by the Bangladesh government in the recently held state assembly session, claiming that some portions of the embankment are on the 'zero line'.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had assured the assembly that the government would take up matters with the Centre following Sinha’s concern.

Debbarma said the Tripura government has already initiated a process to strengthen four embankments in Kailashahar to save the subdivision from the impending flood.

Kailashahar is prone to flood as the Manu river flows in the sub-divisional town before entering Bangladesh.

"At Rangauti (Indian side), repair work on the existing 4.30 km embankment will start soon on a priority basis. The cost of the repair work stands at Rs 4.50 crore," he said.

He also said, "Of the total 4.30 km-long embankment, we need to take concurrence from Bangladesh for approximately 2 km as per JRC guideline as it falls along zero line." However, the repair work of the embankment will start shortly, leaving the 2 km stretch (on zero line), as the estimate for the work is ready, he said.

The Congress on January 25 organised a long march to the international border area in Unakoti district to press demand for the Centre's intervention to stop the rebuilding of the embankment by the Bangladesh authorities on 'zero line' along the boundary.

Sinha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to take immediate steps to stop the reconstruction of the embankment by the Bangladesh authorities.

"This is an international issue. Bangladesh has been constructing an embankment on the zero line flouting the Indira-Mujib pact. In fact, the Bangladesh government has declared a war against India, Tripura and the people of Kailashahar by undertaking reconstruction of the embankment," he alleged.