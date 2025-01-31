Tripura to recruit 201 assistant professor: CM

Agartala, Jan 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state public service commission has announced a recruitment drive for filling up of 201 posts of assistant professor for general degree colleges.

"The Tripura Public Service Commission has issued a notification seeking applications for filling up 201 posts of assistant professor for general degree colleges. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment", the CM wrote on Facebook sharing the notification.

Based on the requirement, the TPSC has initiated a process for filling up 201 posts of assistant professor for the state's general degree colleges. The higher education department has already initiated a process to fill up the posts in the general degree colleges, said an official of the higher education department.

At present, around 700 guest lecturers are engaged in 22 general degree colleges.

"Once the ongoing recruitment process is completed, the shortage of qualified faculty members in the general degree colleges will be addressed," the official said.

Earlier, a total of 72 assistant professors were recruited for general degree colleges in 2022. PTI PS RG