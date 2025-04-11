Tripura to replace paper ration cards with PVC ones: Official

Agartala, Apr 11 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to replace all paper ration cards with new polyvinyl chloride (PVC) ones, an official said on Friday.

Printing of 4 lakh PVC cards has already started, Sumit Lodh, Additional Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said.

"We have decided to distribute PVC ration cards replacing paper-made ration ones", Lodh told PTI.

The deadline for completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process has been extended from March 31 to April 30.

Families listed in the paper ration cards must visit their local government fair price shops to complete the KYC, he added.

Lodh added that those who have already submitted their KYC will receive their PVC cards in the first phase.

Distribution will cover not just Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), but all subdivisions and blocks, in a phased manner.

Out of 9.85 lakh ration card holders, around 4 lakh families have completed KYC and will receive their new PVC cards soon, he added.

"We have requested the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to prepare a plan so that the ration card holders who are residing outside the state for various reasons get their KYC enrolled", he added. PTI PS MNB