Tripura to roll out health insurance scheme on Feb 15, says CM

Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state government will launch a health insurance scheme worth Rs 5 lakh for families not covered by the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

This initiative aligns with the promise made by state Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy during his budget speech last year to introduce a health insurance scheme for those families not included in Ayushman Bharat.

Addressing a programme at Amarpur in Gumati district, Saha said the scheme is scheduled for launch on February 15.

Saha highlighted that a significant portion of people seeking assistance during the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu programme, held every Wednesday, present health-related issues.

He expressed his commitment to providing assistance but acknowledged resource constraints. The proposed health insurance scheme aims to address this gap and ensure better treatment for people, he added.

Over 4 lakh people in Tripura, not covered by the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, will benefit from this initiative, he said.

Saha emphasised the government's efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, mentioning that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has allocated Rs 717 crore for improving healthcare infrastructure from the subdivision to the state level.

Specific allocations include Rs 202 crore for Tripura Dental College, Rs 192 crore for a mother and child care block at GBP Hospital, and Rs 121 crore for a drug de-addiction centre in Sepahijala district's Bishramganj, he added.

Acknowledging the drug menace as a significant issue in Tripura, Saha stressed the need for collective efforts to combat it.

The government plans to establish a drug de-addiction centre for proper rehabilitation, but Saha emphasised the importance of public participation in eradicating this problem. PTI PS MNB