Tripura to set up 400 KV power sub-station to boost transmission

Agartala, Nov 2 (PTI) Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has initiated a process to upgrade its transmission system by setting up a 400 KV power substation in West Tripura district, a minister said.

As part of the plan, the 132 KV power substation at Suryamaninagar in West Tripura district will be converted into a 400 KV unit with an estimated cost of Rs 191.20 crore.

“If the facility is created at Suryamaninagar, the existing unit will be a hub from where power will be distributed not only for the state but also in Bangladesh”, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters on Wednesday.

Nath, accompanied by power secretary Abhishek Singh and managing TSECL managing director Debasish Sarkar visited the existing sub-station for his massive facelift.

Power, produced in the northeastern state, will be accumulated at Suryamaninagar sub-station making it a power hub, he said, adding the state is trying to get funds for the facelift of the existing unit.

According to the minister, the state’s power demand will be increased from 393 MW in 2023-24 to 703 MW by 2030-31.

Besides, the power export may increase from 100 MW to 200 MW during the period as assessed by the Centre.

“To meet the future demand, TSECL is not only increasing its production but also trying to boost its transmission system effectively. Power generation from the Rokhia gas-based project will be increased from 63 MW to 120 MW," he said. PTI PS BDC