Tripura to set up STF to combat organised crime, extremism

Agartala, Jul 29 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to set up a Special Task Force (STF) to deal with organised crime, extremism, and drug-related cases, an official said on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Abhishek Singh told PTI the initiative will certainly strengthen the state's security system.

"Chief Minister Manik Saha has approved a proposal for setting up the STF to handle organised crime, fundamentalist activities, cross-border crime, and drug smuggling," he said.

Singh said the STF will be headed by an SP-rank officer under the supervision of an IG or DIG.

The STF will ensure internal security of the state, besides expediting investigations for speedy justice, he said.

Singh said the STF will also play a pivotal role in combating cross-border crimes.

"The CM has already stated that maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the state is the priority of his government. The STF will meet all internal security challenges," he said. PTI PS SOM