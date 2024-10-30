Tripura to soon get cyber crime police station: DGP

Agartala, Oct 30 (PTI) A cyber crime police station will soon be set up in Tripura to effectively deal with such cases, DGP Amitabh Ranjan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, Ranjan said insurgency was a closed chapter for the state after the mass surrender of NLFT and ATTF militants.

"Now, the CM wants the state police to focus on community policing, and law and order monitoring. Urban crime and urban extremism also need to be tackled effectively," he said.

The DGP said the state government was planning for specialist training for Tripura State Rifles (TSR), which used to primarily deal with insurgency, to tackle new challenges.

"Now, we will push for specialist training for TSR personnel for the upgradation of their skills. The TSR jawans will get training with forces like NSG and CISF to deal with new challenges," he said.

Ranjan said steps were being taken to enhance capabilities of the state police force with help of the central schemes for modernisation.

"Some modern equipment have been procured under the modernisation scheme, while some are in the pipeline. We will set up a cyber crime police station to deal with cyber crime related cases effectively. The police have been working well in handling cyber fraud cases," he said.

The DGP said six companies of TSR will go to Maharashtra and Jharkhand for election-related duties.

"The Centre had sought 15 companies for election duties in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, but we agreed to send six companies owing to the prevailing situation in the state. The six companies of TSR will leave the state after Diwali," he said. PTI PS SOM