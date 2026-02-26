Tripura to unveil AI policy: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 26 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state will come up with an AI policy, describing it as the first such initiative in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the State Innovation Mission (SIM) at Badharghat International Fair Ground, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Saha said the artificial intelligence (AI) policy will be designed with assistance from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog.

Saha highlighted Tripura’s potential as a regional innovation hub, citing its third-strongest internet gateway and strategic location as a corridor to South East Asia.

He said leading technology providers are ready to share AI tools to enhance public service delivery across the state.

"Agartala, being a Smart City, can use AI for city management, including traffic, power, healthcare, waste management, and property mapping. We have already decided to set up an AI Centre of Excellence and IT & Data Economic Zone to boost the IT sector," he said.

Saha said the T-NEST (Tripura: Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups), which is part of the SIM and has been floated to nurture young talents, will be extended in all the eight districts to support youths aspiring to become entrepreneurs through innovation.

Singh expressed confidence that SIM Tripura will integrate AI and digital tools into state programmes, aligning with national priorities such as Digital India and Ease of Living reforms. PTI PS MNB