Tripura to unveil energy efficiency plan by February end

Agartala, Jan 14 (PTI) The Tripura government is likely to unveil an energy efficiency plan by the end of February, a senior official said.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) is working with Green Tea, Deloitte and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to prepare the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP), he said.

"According to our estimates, Tripura's demand for power will increase by 100 MW by 2030. Since the state has only gas-based power plants, we need to explore alternative sources of energy to reduce dependence on conventional sources," TSECL Managing Director Debashis Sarkar told PTI.

"The agencies – Green Tea and Deloitte – are working on the preparation of the plan and are expected to submit their report by the end of next month. The target for reduction in carbon emission will be known after unveiling the plan," he said.

Sarkar also emphasised the need to create awareness about energy conservation practices by engaging with consumers, industries and utilities.

As the state's economy continues to grow, the integration of robust energy efficiency measures will be instrumental in ensuring a harmonious balance between development and environmental responsibility, he added. PTI PS ACD