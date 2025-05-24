Tripura: TPYC demands white paper on govt jobs in state over last 7 years

Agartala, May 24 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) on Saturday urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to publish a white paper detailing government sector employment during the BJP regime.

At a press conference, TPYC leader Sahajahan Islam claimed the CM has been making contradictory statements about the number of posts filled during the BJP's rule.

"People want to know how many youths have been employed in government departments over the past seven years. On December 18, 2024, Saha said 13,000 posts were filled. On April 28, 2025, he claimed 16,942 jobs were given, and just two days ago, he said 19,262 posts of different categories were filled," Islam added.

He added that based on the CM's own statements, around 6,000 jobs have been filled up in the government sector over the past four to six months.

"We want the CM, who maintains a clean image, to publish a white paper on government sector employment over the past seven years to clear these doubts," he said.

Accusing the state government of failing to address the issue, Islam said the state with a population of 42 lakh has around 7 lakh unemployed youth.

"The unemployed youth are running from pillar to post in search of government jobs, while the BJP government continues to delay the employment process. In some cases, the recruitment process is not completed even after two or three years," he alleged.

Concluding his remarks, Islam issued a warning: "If the Chief Minister does not heed our demand, the Youth Congress will take to the streets, as our organisation has always stood behind the unemployed youth." PTI PS MNB