Tripura tribal council, ruled by BJP ally TMP, lacks all-round development: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jan 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday alleged that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), ruled by the BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), lacked all-around development even after receiving huge funds from the state government.

The CM’s statement came two days after he urged voters to support the BJP in the elections to the TTAADC, due in March, for peace and development.

The TTAADC area is two-thirds of the state’s territory.

Addressing a party programme at Chawmanu in Dhalai district, Saha said the BJP-led government in the state has passed a Rs 27,000 crore budget for 2024-25 to push development in the northeastern state.

"Of the total outlay, Rs 17,000 crore remained left with the state after meeting the non-plan expenditure -- salary, pension, loan and interest of loan," he said.

Out of the Rs 17,000 crore, 39.60 per cent has been given to the TTAADC during the 2024-25 FY to run the tribal council, he said.

"The tribal council still lacks all-around development. They are alleging that funds were not given to them. The financial statement speaks the truth. Where does the fund go?" he said.

Asserting that only the BJP can ensure the development of the indigenous people, he said the present central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to speed up development across the state.

"The state has managed to get a loan of Rs 1400 crore from the World Bank for the development of indigenous people. Besides, two more externally aided projects are being implemented in tribal areas for infrastructure and livelihood," he said.

Without naming the TMP, the chief minister hit out at the alliance partner for launching agitation on various demands by burning tyres, blockading roads and attacking BJP workers.

"A younger brother should behave well with the elder brother. One should not flex muscle targeting the elder brother on the strength of the CPI(M)'s goons," he said.

Saha also made it clear that the government will not accept the TMP’s demand for introducing the Roman script for Kokborok, the language used by 19 tribes of the state.

The CM had suggested last month that an indigenous script be developed for Kokborok.

The chief minister exuded confidence that the BJP, if it contests the TTAADC polls alone, will win all the 28 seats.

In the 2021 elections in the tribal council, the TMP won 18 seats while the BJP finished with 10.

In the party programme, 2,499 voters of 755 families belonging to the TMP and CPI(M) joined the BJP.

The TTAADC has 30 seats, out of which elections take place in 28, while the remaining two are nominated by the governor.

The TMP, which used to be the largest opposition party in the state with 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, joined the BJP government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It now has two ministers.