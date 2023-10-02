Tripura: Tribal folk culture exponent and Padma Shri recipient Satyaram Reang passes away

Agartala, Oct 2 (PTI) Satyaram Reang, who was awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution towards tribal folk music and dance, died at his Santirbazar home in South Tripura district on Sunday.

He was 88 and is survived by a son and four daughters.

Reang, a resident of Dashami Reang para, a remote village in South Tripura district, was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021.

He had played a key role in promoting Hajagiri dance and preserving tribal folk culture and tradition.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "I am shocked by Satyaram Reang's death. He was instrumental in promoting tribal folk culture, especially Hajagiri dance. May his soul rest in peace".

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik also condoled the death of the veteran folk musician who had worked for the promotion of tribal music and culture.

"I express my deepest grief over the death of a legendary figure who was conferred Padma Shri award in tribal music. May his soul rest and peace," she said in a Facebook post. PTI PS MNB