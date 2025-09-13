Tripura: UCO bank cashier arrested in Rs 16 crore fraud case

Agartala, Sep 13 (PTI) A cashier of a public sector bank in Tripura has been arrested for her alleged involvement in siphoning off Rs 16 crore from Agartala Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) account using forged cheques, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ramayani Shrimayi, a resident of Nagaon in Assam and posted as a cashier at the Agartala branch of UCO Bank, will be produced before a court on Saturday, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar, DP Roy.

After confirming "unauthorised withdrawals" of Rs 16 crore, the bank lodged a complaint with West Agartala police station on September 5.

West Tripura SP Namit Pathak has constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by additional SP Drubha Nath to probe the fraud.

"As part of the probe, we arrested Shrimayi for her alleged involvement in the scam on Friday night. She will be produced before a local court later in the day", Roy said.

He said that altogether six cloned cheques were used to withdraw Rs 16 crore from August 5 to September 2.

Police have so far recovered Rs 7 crore of the defrauded money by tracing online transactions. PTI PS MNB