Tripura unlikely to be affected due to closure of traffic in Assam's Badarpur on NH-6: Official

Agartala, May 23 (PTI) The maintenance of a key bridge in south Assam's Badarpur is unlikely to affect movement of vehicles to Tripura, an official said on Friday.

The NHIDCL has suspended vehicular movement for two months due to major maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridge, locally known as Gammon Bridge, at Badarpur, the official said.

"Tripura is unlikely to be affected by the major bridge repairing work over the Barak river in Assam’s Badarpur even as National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) announced the suspension of vehicular movement on the Assam-Agartala national highway," Tripura Transport Secretary C K Jamatia told PTI over phone from New Delhi.

"As per the latest report, vehicles are returning to the state as scheduled. An alternative route, Silchar–Kalain-Guwahati, is open for vehicular movement," he said.

He added that traffic movement on the national highway has not completely stopped yet, as per the latest report received by the state administration.

The Managing Director and Highway Administration of NHIDCL, Krishan Kumar, in an official order on Tuesday (May 20), announced the suspension of vehicular movement at Badarpur for undertaking major bridge repair works over the Barak river.

Under section 31 and section 33 of the Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002, the Highway Administration has ordered temporary closure for undertaking repair and rehabilitation of a major bridge, locally known as Gammon Bridge, over Barak river on the National Highway 6 in Assam’s Cachar district for vehicular for a period of 60 days (From May 21 to July 20, 2025), Kumar said in the order.

The NH-6, popularly known as the Assam-Agartala national highway, connects Tripura with the rest of the country via Meghalaya and Assam.