Tripura urges Centre to set up Agarwood board

Agartala, Oct 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has urged the Centre to constitute an Agarwood Board for proper development and marketing of agar-based products.

Advertisment

In the northeastern state, around 50,000 farmers grow agar mainly concentrated in North Tripura and Unakoti districts.

"There was immense possibility in the agar sector in Tripura but it was not explored in the past. The present government has initiated the process for the benefit of agar growers. A comprehensive policy has already been adopted by the state. And, the government has already started working on the agar policy", he said during the third edition of the buyer-seller meet of agar-based products here on Thursday.

Asserting that steps have been taken to tie up with the National Skill Development Corporation for capacity building of agar growers, Saha said the state has already urged the Centre to form an agarwood board for proper development and marketing of agarwood products.

Advertisment

Chief Secretary J K Singha claimed a conducive atmosphere for setting up industry has been created in the northeastern state.

"Entrepreneurs are showing interest in setting up industries including agarwood. After rubber and bamboo, agarwood is set to play a key role in the socioeconomic development of the state. The state is also focussing on the agar sector to explore the possibilities", he said.

As many as 120 business delegates including seven from foreign countries joined the meet. PTI PS RG