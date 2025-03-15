Tripura urges NHIDCL to build highway underpasses in Mungiakami elephant corridor

Agartala, Mar 15 (PTI) The Tripura government has urged the NHIDCL, which is upgrading NH 8, to construct two-three underpasses for the safe movement of jumbos in the Mungiakami elephant corridor in Khowai district, a senior official said on Saturday.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is upgrading the highway's Chakmaghat-Teliamura section.

"We have requested the NHIDCL to construct two-three underpasses in the Mungiakami elephant corridor to ensure free and safe movement of elephants," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RK Samal told PTI.

He said the death of a full-grown male elephant in Mugiakami after being hit by a train on December 31 was a serious setback to the conservation efforts.

"The herd had a total of 20 elephants, and only two of them were full-grown males. With the death of one of them, there will be an impact on the population of jumbos," he added.

Samal said the Forest Department has requested the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to limit the speed of trains in the elephant corridor.

"We have also urged NFR to construct underpasses and overbridges to avoid accidents in the corridor. We have requested them to fence both sides of the tracks, but there has been no positive response yet," he added. PTI PS SOM