Tripura VHP unit urges Centre to ensure safety of Hindus in trouble-torn Bangladesh

Agartala, Aug 9 (PTI) The Tripura unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Hindu families living in Bangladesh in the wake of the unrest in the neighbouring country.

"Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh, the minority Hindu community is being targeted, with miscreants looting and setting fire to their homes and businesses," Sankar Roy, VHP Tripura Prantha Mantri, told a press conference here on Friday.

Roy alleged that the majority community has been threatening Hindus, asking them to leave the country while also attempting to violate the dignity of Hindu women.

"We are in contact with the VHP's central leadership. They have informed us that the unrest in Bangladesh is an international issue. They are pressuring the Indian government to ensure the safety of Hindu lives and properties in Bangladesh," he said.

He called on the Centre to take up the issue with the new regime in Dhaka and ensure that Hindus are not attacked or forced to leave their country.

Earlier, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma expressed concern over the vandalism of the 135-year-old Maharaja Bir Chandra Library in Comilla, Bangladesh, by hooligans who burned books and historical records.

"The vandalism of the 135-year-old Maharaja Bir Chandra library at Comilla in Bangladesh by hooligans and burning of historical books shows how much love they have for us. But we will not react and show restraint because if we do, our minorities will suffer there", he wrote on Facebook on Thursday. PTI PS MNB