Tripura violence: 300 villagers whose houses set on fire yet to return homes

Agartala, Jul 15 (PTI) Around 300 villagers whose houses were set on fire three days ago following the death of a 19-year-old man in a clash between two groups in Tripura's Dhalai district are yet to return to their homes, officials said on Monday.

They have been staying at a shelter after the July 12 arson in Gandatwisa village, around 110 km from the state capital Agartala.

A team led by Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed held a meeting with the affected families on Sunday and assured them of the necessary steps for providing security and compensation, the officials said.

"At least 40 houses were severely damaged and around 30 shops were looted by the attackers. The affected family members are now staying at the Gandatwisa Higher Secondary School. Four motorcycles were also burnt on July 12 night. The situation has improved in Gandatwisa with the deployment of additional security personnel in the vulnerable pockets," Gandatwisa Sub Divisional Magistrate Chandrajoy Reang told PTI over the telephone.

The administration has taken all possible steps to provide compensation to around 80 families affected by the arson, he said.

The team led by the district magistrate also held a meeting with the members of a local committee to open the market, another official said.

According to the officials, the attack on villagers stemmed from the clash between the two groups in the local market on July 7.

Parameshwar Reang, a college student, was critically injured in the clash and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala on July 12.

Four people were arrested in connection with the death of the youth, police said. PTI PS BDC