Tripura: Woman, her partner arrested for murdering husband

Agartala, Jul 21 (PTI) A woman and her partner were arrested in Tripura's Khowai district for allegedly murdering her husband, police said.

The body of Kinkar Debnath (47) was found in the Karailong area, about 1.5 km away from his home, on July 19, they said.

During the course of the investigation, police summoned his wife Purnima Debnath and her partner Amit Ghosh for interrogation.

"During interrogation, Purnima confessed that she and her partner, who is a real estate developer, murdered him on the night of July 18," the officer-in-charge of Teliamura police station Rajib Debnath told PTI.

Purnima first sedated her husband, and then along with her partner, she allegedly strangulated him to death, the officer said.

"Amit then disposed of the body nearby. They have been arrested on murder charges," he said.

Purnima told the police that she fell in love with Amit after he was engaged by her husband to reconstruct their house, he said.

"As the extra-marital affair came to the fore, they hatched the plan to eliminate Kinkar," he added. PTI PS SOM