Tripura: Woman's half-burnt body found, husband blames MLA's aides for abetting suicide; 4 held

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Tripura's Gomati district on Saturday, following which her husband alleged that she died by suicide after being assaulted by associates of the local BJP MLA.

The incident that happened in Mirza in the Kakaraban police station area snowballed into a major political row, following which a police officer was suspended, and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy promised stringent action against those involved.

In a post on Facebook late on Saturday, Chief Minister Manik Saha said: “A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the Mirza incident. All those involved in this heinous crime will be brought to justice as per the law. In this connection, four accused persons have already been arrested.” SDPO of Uadaipur, Debanjali Ray, said the body of the woman was found early in the morning.

"Initially, we registered a case of unnatural death. Later, a case of abetment of suicide was registered. We have started an investigation. More sections under the BNS will be added based on information received during the investigation," she said.

The woman's husband alleged that three persons, including Manna Majumder, who is the nephew of BJP's Kakraban-Salgarh MLA Jitendra Majumder, severely assaulted him and his wife on Friday night.

"Thereafter, we went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but they refused to accept it," he alleged.

"We returned home and went to sleep separately as we often do. This morning, my wife's half-burnt body was found on a nearby road. Manna Majumder and his two associates are responsible for the death of my wife," he alleged.

The MLA could not be reached for a comment. Locals said the couple was known in the area as BJP members.

The finance minister visited the victim's house in the evening and promised an impartial investigation.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The police will carry out an impartial investigation and the culprits will get stringent punishment, whoever they may be," he told reporters.

Police said they have suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kakraban police station Sanjoy Sarkar for "negligence in duty".

The opposition Congress attacked the police over the incident, alleging that they were trying to shield the accused.

"Firstly, the police did not register their complaint. What is more disturbing is that the couple was chased by the accused when they were returning from the police station. It seems that the police are trying to shield the accused," district Congress president Titan Paul alleged.

Later, a delegation of the party led by MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Birajit Sinha visited the victim's house.

Barman said the delegation also met the district police authorities and demanded the arrest of all the accused before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the town on September 22.

"Otherwise, we will lodge a complaint with PM Modi," he said.

The opposition CPI(M) held demonstrations outside the state police headquarters in Agartala and in Udaipur, alleging that the woman was burnt alive. PTI PS SOM RBT