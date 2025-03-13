Tripura working for empowerment of women: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Mar 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the present government has been working to empower women by implementing various welfare schemes.

Addressing a programme marking the culmination of a week-long celebration of International Women’s Day at Rabindra Bhavan, the CM said the government has taken significant steps to economically empower women involved in self-help groups (SHGs).

"The number of women-run SHGs has increased from 4,000 in 2016-17 financial year to 53,663 currently. A total of 4.84 lakh women are engaged in various activities under the SHG umbrella," he added.

To empower the SHGs, the government has spent Rs 746.80 crore so far out of which Rs 32.67 crore was spent till 2017-18 financial year, he claimed.

The CM also highlighted a significant rise in loans disbursed to SHGs.

"Until 2017-18, only Rs 4.95 crore was provided as loans to SHGs. This amount has now increased to Rs 14.65 crore. Currently, the state has 91,871 ‘Lakhpati Didis’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to create ‘Drone Didis’, and we are also taking steps in this direction," he added.

The CM said the council of ministers will implement two schemes for girls as announced by BJP national president JP Nadda.

During a BJP rally on March 9 at Swami Vivekananda Ground, marking the government’s two years in office, Nadda announced that the state would invest Rs 50,000 in bonds for every girl child born into BPL families, with a maturity period of 18 years.

"The council of ministers will approve the scheme at the earliest," Saha assured.

He also explained the decision to modify the plan for providing scooters to higher secondary pass-out girl students.

"Initially, we procured 100 scooters for distribution, but later realised that limiting the benefit to only state board (Tripura Board of Secondary Education) students was unfair. Naddaji announced that 140 higher secondary pass-out girls, regardless of whether they studied under TBSE, CBSE, or ICSE, will receive the benefit. We will implement this too," he said.

Expressing concern over child marriage in the state, the Chief Minister remarked, "The situation is alarming in North Tripura, South Tripura, and Sepahijala districts."PTI PS MNB