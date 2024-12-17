Tripura Youth Cong takes out rally against 'removal' of 1971 war victory photo from army HQ

Agartala, Dec 17 (PTI) Activists of the youth wing of the Tripura Congress on Tuesday took out a massive protest rally here condemning the alleged removal of a historic photograph of the formal surrender of Pakistan Army during the 1971 war from the Indian Army headquarters.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed in Lok Sabha that a photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India has been removed from the army headquarters. In her Zero Hour reference, Gandhi said the picture was removed on Monday, which also happens to be Vijay Diwas.

The photograph, showing Pakistan Army's Lt General AAK Niazi signing the formal surrender of 93,000 army personnel after their defeat at the hands of Indian Army in 1971, ended the 13-day war and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"On the day of Vijay Diwas, the historic photograph was removed by the government from the army headquarters. This is nothing but an attempt to negate the army's glorious history achieved under the leadership of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. We strongly condemn the move and demand restoration of the photograph to its original place," Youth Congress state president Nilkamal Saha told reporters.

"The photograph mirrored the valour of the Indian Army in the Bangladesh Liberation War. This was achieved in exchange for the blood of army personnel who fought the war alongside muktijoddhas to defeat the Pakistan Army in erstwhile East Pakistan," he said. PTI PS ACD