Tripura youth succumbs to injuries sustained in fight: Dehradun police

Dehradun, Dec 27 (PTI) A student from Tripura who was seriously hurt in an alleged fight at a Dehradun canteen over two weeks ago has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old youth had allegedly received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a 'kadaa' (bracelet) following a quarrel with 5-6 people at the canteen on December 9, they said.

Angel Chakma had been under treatment at a private hospital for the last 17 days and died on Friday.

Murder charges have been added to the FIR after his death and five people have been apprehended for the incident, police said. Another accused who was from Nepal may have fled to his native country, they said.

According to the police, on December 9, Angel and his brother Michael Chakma were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop. Another group, including Suraj Khwas (22), Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25) and others, was also present at the place.

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh told reporters that the group was allegedly talking among themselves and were arguing about something. "It seemed as if someone was commenting on him (Angel)," he said.

A fight broke out in the confusion and the student was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and a 'kadaa', the SSP said.

Police said Angel was seriously injured in the fight and was then taken to the hospital.

The victim's side filed a complaint with the police on December 10, based on which, a case was registered and police started an investigation. On December 14, police arrested three accused and detained two minors.