Tripura's BJP govt more than doubles honorarium of tribal heads

Agartala, Aug 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of Pradhan Samajpatis or tribal heads from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

The state has 19 recognised tribes, which are headed by 20 Pradhan Samajpatis. The Jamatia tribe has two Pradhan Samajpatis.

"In a significant decision aimed at empowering grassroots Janjati (tribal) leadership, the state cabinet has approved key amendments to the existing policy governing the honorarium of Pradhan Samajpatis," Saha posted on Facebook on Thursday.

"The cabinet has approved an enhancement of the monthly honorarium for Pradhan Samajpatis -- from the existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month," he added.

Saha said the cabinet has also decided to remove the previous restriction that excluded government employees and pensioners from availing of the benefits of the scheme.

"With this, all duly elected or selected Pradhan Samajpatis will now be eligible to receive the monthly honorarium, irrespective of their employment or pension status," he said.

Saha said the decision was taken to recognise the vital role played by the Pradhan Samajpatis in preserving the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and social values of the tribal communities of the state.

The announcement was made with months left for the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). It is due to be held early next year.

The CM held a meeting with leaders of the BJP's Janajati Morcha on July 17 to take stock of the situation in the tribal areas.

On Wednesday, Pradhan Samajpatis of the Tripura, Reang, Mog, and Murasing communities met Saha at his official residence. PTI PS SOM