Tripura's BJP-led govt 'taking mileage' by organising job fairs, alleges CPI(M)

Agartala, May 1 (PTI) Tripura assembly's opposition leader and CPI(M) legislator Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Manik Saha, state ministers and MLAs of the ruling BJP are "taking mileage" by organising job fairs for the unemployed youths.

Chaudhury's statement came a day after Saha distributed 228 appointment letters to qualified teachers in elementary education.

"If the entire recruitment process was carried out transparently, as claimed by the chief minister and other Ministers, the secretary or the director could distribute the appointment letters as it had been the practice in the state. The presence of the CM and a minister in the programme is aimed at influencing the successful candidates...They are taking mileage," he alleged.

Chaudhury said that during the Left Front's rule, the successful candidates used to receive appointment letters through the postal department after completion of any recruitment drive.

He also dismissed the charge that appointment letters were distributed from the CPI(M) party offices during the Left regime.

"We strongly objected to the chief minister's allegation that appointment letters were distributed from the party offices during the previous regime. The recruitment drives were carried out in a proper way in the Left rule", he said.

Alleging that job aspirants from West Bengal's Nadia district and Dubri of Assam secured government postings in Tripura, Chaudhury, the CPI(M) politburo member, asked," How did they get state government employment if the BJP-led dispensation maintains transparency in recruitment? The Left leader also criticised the government for allegedly rejoicing after the distribution of appointment letters to only 228 candidates, while the total vacancies in the Education department stand at 20,000, as claimed by DYFI, a CPI(M)'s youth organisation.

Chaudhury also claimed the total number of vacancies in the government sector in the BJP-ruled state is 51,000 as per the information laid in the assembly by several ministers. PTI PS BDC