Tripura's BJP-led govt wants to improve socio-economic condition of tribals: CM

Agartala, Oct 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday asserted that the BJP-led government headed by him wants to improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal people, and not use them as a vote bank.

Addressing a party programme at Takarjala in Sepahijala district, the chief minister said several parties have encouraged the tribals to join rallies and processions ahead of elections.

"Despite being used by political parties, their real development did not take place. It started when the BJP came to power in the state in 2018," he claimed.

"The BJP-led government wants to improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal people because the party knows the state's growth will not be possible unless the welfare of the indigenous people is ensured," Saha said.

The BJP government has declared 12 tribal-dominated blocks in the state as 'aspirational' to speed up their development, he said.

The chief minister said the present government has given due respect to the Manikya dynasty, which ruled the erstwhile princely state of Tripura.

Referring to the attack on BJP workers listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at Ashrambari in Khowai district on July 27 allegedly by supporters of its ally Tipra Motha, the chief minister said that the government will not bow down to "muscle power".

"The BJP snatched power from communists who ruled the state for decades. If anyone tries to terrorise us to gain something, they should know that the BJP is hard to break... We will reply with the law of the land," he said.

Saha said the BJP wants to install a healthy democratic system which was "not seen during the rule of the Congress and CPI(M)". PTI PS ACD