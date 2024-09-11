Tripura's economy in bad shape: AICC secretary Christopher Tilak

Agartala, Sep 11 (PTI) Hitting out at the BJP-led government in Tripura, AICC secretary Christopher Tilak on Wednesday claimed that the northeastern state's economy was in bad shape.

Tilak held a marathon meeting with senior party leaders, including Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha and MLAs Gopal Chandra Roy and Sudip Roy Barman, to take stock of the overall political situation in the state as well as the party's condition.

"I came to understand that Tripura's economy is going down. A state cannot prosper without proper economic growth," Tilak told reporters.

"This is my first visit to Tripura after being handed over the charge of the Congress in the northeastern state. I am holding a meeting and will listen to all senior leaders. We will come up with a roadmap for the next two-three years, setting a strong narrative. Our focus will be on STs, SCs, youths and minorities while preparing the roadmap," he said.

Saha said the AICC secretary will visit Manipur from Tripura on September 13. PTI PS ACD