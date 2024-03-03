Tripura's handwoven cloth Risa gets GI tag

Agartala, Mar 3 (PTI) Risa, a handwoven cloth worn by the indigenous communities of Tripura, has got the geographical indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

He congratulated the artisans, particularly those of the Killa Mahila cluster in Gomati district, for the recognition.

"Heartiest congratulations to all artisans particularly those of the Killa Mahila Cluster promoted by TRLM on 'Tripura Risa' getting GI (Geographical Indication) Tag. This will definitely help our signature garment to get international recognition," Saha posted on Facebook.

Risa, which is common in all festivals and social gatherings of the tribes, is used as a headgear, a stole or an upper garment.

"Many agencies are helping self-help groups (SHGs) to make Risa, which has a heritage value. Recently, we in association with NABARD applied for the GI tag for Risa, and ultimately it got the recognition. This will help in increasing its demand and price," said Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission's (TRLM) former CEO Prasada Rao, who had been a key figure behind the initiative to get the tag.

Biplab Kumar Deb had played a significant role in popularising Risa after becoming the chief minister of the state in 2018.

Nowadays, Risa is offered to dignitaries as a mark of respect during government programmes. PTI PS SOM