Tripura's heathcare system 'completely collapsed' under BJP-led govt, alleges Congress

Agartala, Aug 17 (PTI) Criticising the BJP-led government in Tripura, the opposition Congress alleged the state's healthcare system has "completely collapsed" even as Chief Minister Manik Saha is himself a doctor.

Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty on Saturday alleged that instead of delivering quality healthcare, the state has witnessed corruption and medical negligence, leading to deaths.

Reports from both government and independent agencies have "punctured" the much-publicised claim of a "health revolution", he claimed.

According to a recent report by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tripura ranked first among northeastern states in malaria and chikungunya cases in 2024-25, despite having only 44 lakh population as compared to Assam's over 3 crore, Chakraborty said.

In 2023 alone, the state recorded 22,412 malaria cases, nearly half of the Northeast's total, while chikungunya cases rose from 1,557 in 2023 to 2,452 in December 2024, he said.

Chakraborty said the report further revealed a disturbing rise in HIV cases. Between January and November 2024, 1,237 people were found to be positive out of 12,660 people tested.

Alleging that corruption has been rampant in medical recruitments, he claimed that candidates scoring as low as 14-15 marks out of 100 were appointed as medical officers by the government.

"The state government is more interested in creating flashy showcases than real reforms," Chakraborty alleged, urging the chief minister to take concrete measures to strengthen the healthcare system. PTI JOY SOM