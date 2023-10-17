Trishakti Multidimensional Expedition flagged off from Jaisalmer air force station

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Army Command flagged off the Trishakti Multidimensional Expedition from Air Force Station, Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

The expedition team has 40 members from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, including women officers and Agniveers who have recently joined the Indian Army.

“The expedition will traverse more than 1,700 km across the rugged terrain of the Thar desert, from Jaisalmer to the northern fringes of Rann of Kutch, and will travel all along the Rajasthan border and would pass through Barmer, Munabao, Longewala, Tanot, Ramgarh, Kishangarh and Bharewala,” a defence spokesperson was quoted as saying in a press release.

“The participants would be undertaking cycling, motorcycling, 4x4 jeep rally, camel safari, microlight flying and rafting in the Indira Gandhi Canal along the way,” he said.

The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps and was attended by various senior officers of the defence forces.

The expedition includes multiple modes and participation from all three services, the spokesperson said.

The expedition members will promote environmental awareness by undertaking tree plantation along with the local communities at multiple locations, promote use of green energy, highlight need for women empowerment, undertake various youth engagement activities, pay homage to war heroes and also interact with war veterans and gallantry award winners.

The expedition team will also conduct medical camps at villages enroute and provide a fresh water borewell to a border village, the release said.