Triumph for democracy, defeat of dictatorship: Soren on bail to Sisodia

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday described the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia as a “triumph for democracy” and “defeat of dictatorship”.

The apex court granted bail to the AAP leader in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

"It is a triumph for democracy and defeat of injustice and dictatorship," said Soren in a post on X.

Expressing gratitude to the top court, Soren congratulated the former deputy chief minister of Delhi.

"His (Sisodia’s) struggle will become history and inspire future generations," Soren said.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and the trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Reacting to the development, Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator and wife of the chief minister, said: "We are very happy... It's been a very long time... Now, we are just waiting for Kejriwal sir to come out." A Delhi court had on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the CBI in the alleged excise scam. PTI NAM RBT