Triumph of talent, grit and discipline: Ghulam Nabi Azad lauds J-K's historic Ranji win

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on lifting its maiden Ranji Trophy, terming the historic triumph a victory of talent, grit and discipline that made the entire nation proud.

The Congress and BJP also lauded the team for defeating eight-time champions Karnataka in the final to win the prestigious trophy.

“Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team on their historic first-ever Ranji Trophy victory. A triumph of talent, grit and discipline that makes the entire nation proud. May this be the first of many such achievements,” Azad, the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, said in a post on X.

In his message, J-K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra hailed the team for the historic win that brought pride and joy to all the people in the Union territory.

“It is the result of their hard work and commitment to the game… J-K government has done well by encouraging the players and sending a good message to the youth to get attracted towards cricket and other sports,” a statement issued by the Congress said.

Senior BJP leaders also congratulated the cricket team for the victory, calling it a defining milestone in the UT’s sporting journey.

J-K BJP president Sat Sharma said the triumph reflected the immense talent, discipline and determination of the region’s youth.

“This achievement has firmly placed Jammu and Kashmir on the national cricketing map. It is the dawn of a golden era for cricket in the Union territory,” Sharma said.

Leader of Opposition in the J-K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, termed the victory a watershed moment in the UT's sporting history.

“The long-awaited success is the culmination of years of perseverance and unwavering belief in local talent,” he said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen sports infrastructure further, promote grassroots cricket, and ensure consistent institutional support so that more youth can excel at national and international platforms.

It was 67 years ago when J-K made its debut in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic competition, which is now 92 years old.

In the past, J-K had entered the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons but had failed to progress any further. PTI TAS ARI