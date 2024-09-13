Triumph of truth, defeat of lies: Jharkhand CM on Kejriwal bail

Ranchi, Sep 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy 'scam', terming it the “triumph of truth” and “defeat of lies”.

The apex court earlier in the day granted bail to the AAP supremo in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the 'scam'.

"Today, truth has triumphed, defeating lies and conspiracy. Jharkhand Johar (greetings) to elder brother Arvind Kejriwal," Soren said in a post on X.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the ‘scam’ on March 21. He was granted interim bail by the top court in the case.

However, he was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in a separate excise policy case, while he was still in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

Kejriwal's bail comes as a big boost to the Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking to make forays in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the coming elections, and also gearing up to retain power in Delhi where polls are due early next year. PTI NAM RBT