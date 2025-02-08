Triumph of 'truth, development and vision', Khandu on Delhi Assembly election results

Itanagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday hailed the BJP's superb performance in the Delhi elections as a triumph of "truth, development and vision".

The BJP is poised to take power in Delhi after more than 26 years. According to trends and results on the Election Commission website, the saffron party leads in 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails with 22 seats.

"Truth, development, and vision win! Defeat of deceit, lies and corruption! Like India, Modi is in the heart of Delhi too #DelhiElectionResult," Khandu posted on X.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state unit president Kaling Moyong credited the party's victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.

"The people voted BJP to power in Delhi due to Modi's developmental model and the anti-corruption and anti-Kejriwal stance against the AAP," Moyong stated, labelling Kejriwal the "champion of corruption".

Moyong expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the BJP, saying the saffron party and the prime minister would take the national capital to new heights of progress under the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'.

"The people supported the BJP because they embraced the developmental agenda of the party, which is pro-people. The middle class, in particular, welcomed the Budget 2025-26, focused on uplifting the poor," Moyong said. PTI UPL UPL RG