Trivandrum airport strengthens firefighting fleet, inducts modern crash fire tenders

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) The international airport here has strengthened its aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) capabilities with the induction of three state-of-the-art Panther crash fire tenders (CFT), TIAL said on Saturday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), which manages the aerodrome, said in a release that the CFT have been procured from Austria-based Rosenbauer -- the world's leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment.

"Powered by a 700 horsepower (HP) engine, each vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 80 km/h in under 30 seconds, enabling rapid response during critical situations.

"Each tender is equipped with 12,500 litres of water, 1,500 litres of foam, and 250 kg of dry chemical powder, significantly enhancing on-site firefighting readiness and operational resilience," the release said.

The addition of the CFTs reaffirms that fire safety is not just a commitment, it remains a priority at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, it said.