TRLM inks MoU with IIM Kolkata to help produce crorepati didis in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 12 (PTI) The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata, to help produce millionaire and crorepati didis.

The initiative aims to nurture and scale up 150-plus women-led enterprises in manufacturing and service sectors by strengthening business models, improving credit access, enhancing branding and marketing and generating local employment, the TRLM said in a social media post.

“A historic MoU for Tripura TRLM!! A Rs 10.60 crore project will be implemented over a three-year period by TRLM with the help of IIM Kolkata to produce millionaire and crorepati didis”, the TRLM wrote on its Facebook page.

It stated the project will create a replicable model for the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) states—paving the way for sustainable, women-driven economic growth.

At present, over five lakh households (individuals) are engaged in 54,263 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and out of whom approximately 1,08,000 women have already become 'lakhpati didis' in the northeastern state. PTI PS NN