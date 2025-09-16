Troops of Trishakti Corps take out a week-long route march at 17000 ft in rugged terrains of Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 16 (PTI) Troops of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps have successfully completed a route march with full battle loads across the challenging terrain of Sikkim, reaching altitudes of up to 17,000 feet, a Defence spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The march, conducted over six days and nights through steep gradients, icy winds, and rugged tracks, tested the soldiers' physical stamina, mental resilience, and collective spirit, it said.

Each soldier carried his full operational load, comprising weapons, equipment, and survival gear and replicating battlefield conditions in high-altitude areas.

While the Army continues to integrate modern technology, drones, and smart logistics into its operations, such exercises remain indispensable, the statement said.

Such operations ensure that soldiers are prepared to operate even in situations where technology may be constrained, reaffirming the primacy of human endurance and adaptability, said.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC, Trishakti Corps, said, "Technology enhances our capabilities, but it is the soldier's grit and teamwork that ultimately wins battles." This march reinforces confidence in our ability to fight and prevail in the harshest conditions, he said.

The successful completion of the march reflects the Trishakti Warriors’ commitment to operational readiness and their role in safeguarding the nation's frontiers in the eastern Himalayas, the Trishakti Corps GOC said. PTI KDK RG