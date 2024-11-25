Trouble brews in Kerala BJP over Palakkad by-poll loss, Surendran takes moral responsibility

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode, Nov 25 (PTI) Trouble is brewing within the BJP in Kerala over the significant vote loss in the Palakkad Assembly by-poll, with some party leaders raising questions about the selection of the candidate for this key election in the constituency, which is considered a saffron stronghold.

Advertisment

Amid mounting criticism from the state unit over its poor performance in the Palakkad by-poll, BJP state chief K Surendran on Monday held a press conference in Palakkad and said he takes moral responsibility for the setbacks.

"If there was any mistake on my side, it should be audited. It will be audited. There will be no obstacle from my side in this regard," Surendran said.

Although Surendran did not directly dismiss media reports suggesting his willingness to step down as state president of the party, the BJP's national leadership firmly supported the Kerala unit and its chief, asserting that they had mounted a "good fight" in the recent by-elections.

Advertisment

Rejecting reports that Surendran had expressed willingness to quit taking moral responsibility for the defeat in Palakkad, the BJP accused the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF of "spreading rumours." "Nobody is resigning neither (the) party has sought anybody's resignation. I think this will settle the matter," senior BJP leader and party's Kerala in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, said in a post on 'X'.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil won the Palakkad seat with a margin of over 18,000 votes, even making inroads into BJP stronghold areas, delivering a shock to the saffron party, which had been hoping to emerge victorious in the seat after finishing second in the past few elections.

Adding to the BJP's woes, the Left improved its performance in the seat, narrowing the gap with the party.

Advertisment

"BJP has given a good fight in recently concluded by-elections in Kerala and got a massive mandate in Maharashtra. We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026. We are here to make a difference in Kerala politics. People are looking up to BJP," Javadekar said.

The senior leader claimed more than 15 lakh people have voluntarily become members of the BJP, by giving missed calls and full information.

"Our membership drive will continue vigorously," Javadekar said in the post.

Advertisment

Surendran's critics within the party allege he unilaterally decided to field C Krishnakumar, his preferred candidate, for the Palakkad seat.

As veteran leaders like N Sivarajan, who is also a national council member of the party, publicly criticised the state president, candidate Krishnakumar, and election in-charge P Raghunath over the vote loss, Surendran said that although an election is faced collectively by the party, as the person who leads the team, the state president has moral responsibility for the setbacks, and no one else holds responsibility for it.

Surendran said individual likes and dislikes have no relevance in such matters and it is upto the central leadership to decide whether he should complete his tenure or quit.

Advertisment

"I will accept any decision being taken by the central leadership," he said as a reply to a question.

Surendran said, as state president, he has primary responsibility for the selection of candidates, campaigning, and the subsequent results in all three constituencies--Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Palakkad, and Chelakkara Assembly segments--in the recent bypolls.

Downplaying the significant vote loss and debacle in the Palakkad segment, the BJP state chief said there was a decrease of 4,000 votes compared to the previous assembly election, and this would be examined.

Advertisment

He, however, admitted that the current candidate, Krishnakumar, was unable to garner all the non-party votes that Metroman E Sreedharan had won in the previous assembly polls.

The leader also rejected the allegations regarding Krishnakumar's candidature and made it clear that it was a collective decision of the party leadership.

Before the candidate's announcement, some senior leaders had publicly advocated for the candidature of firebrand party leader Sobha Surendran.

Advertisment

In protest against Krishnakumar's candidature, BJP's popular television face Sandeep G Varier resigned and joined the Congress just ahead of the by-poll, delivering a significant blow to the saffron camp.

In the by-poll, BJP's Krishnakumar secured 39,549 votes (28.63 per cent), while Congress candidate Mamkootathil won with 58,389 votes (42.27 per cent). CPI(M)-backed P Sarin garnered 37,293 votes (27 per cent).

Besides Palakkad, by-poll was held to the Chelakkara Assembly segment, which was retained by the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF, while Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. BJP came third in both seats. PTI LGK ROH