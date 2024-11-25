Trouble compounded for BJD leader’s brother as 3 more cases filed

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 25 (PTI) As the CID, Crime Branch Monday started an investigation into the alleged attack on Independent MLA Himanshu Sahoo, the police have registered three more cases against an accused, Bhaba Prasad Das who is the brother of senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das.

The cases were registered by Jajpur Town police against Bhaba Prasads Das in local court on Monday. He was arrested two days ago and lodged in jail on charges of assaulting a vegetable vendor at Biraja Haat in Jajpur town in the district.

The fresh cases registered to his alleged involvement in violent protests, gheraoing the Jajpur Town Police Station and staging roadblocks near the Biraja Haat in the district on November 20, the day on which an attack was made on Dharmasala lawmaker who is backed by the BJP.

Additionally, a complaint concerning an assault on another vendor was filed against Bhaba Prasad Das in the local Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court.

The local authorities have also submitted a formal request to the SDJM court to incorporate these three charges into the ongoing legal proceedings against the accused.

Following the development, Bhaba Prasad Das was produced in the local SDJM court to take cognisance of the three fresh cases slapped against him.

In the latest development, his application for bail was rejected by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM).

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police teams during the day probed into the alleged attack on Sahoo. Police have formed a special team comprising six members, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) Saroj Kanta Mohanta, to probe the incident in detail.

The probe will cover three main issues namely- the alleged attack on the Dharmasala MLA, the staging of a road blockade near Biraj Haat, and the gherao of the Jajpur Town Police Station related to the attack.

The attack on the legislator allegedly Sahoo took place near the bridge on Budha river under Jajpur Sadar police limits in Jajpur district on November 20 evening by a group of supporters of Pranab Prakash Das.

However, the BJD leader rejected the accusations. PTI COR AAM AAM NN