TRS becoming BRS, UPA taking the name of INDIA alliance does not change their corruption: PM Modi

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Though the TRS changed its name to BRS and UPA renamed itself as INDIA alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said their corruption and misrule can never be changed. Addressing an election rally at Kamareddy in Telangana, he said the commonality between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress is that they adopt all types of tricks to betray people.

Advertisment

"Suddenly, the TRS is made BRS. This year itself, UPA has been made INDIA alliance. People of the country understand these tricks well," he said.

"By changing name, their corruption, misrule and history of vote bank politics can never be changed. Truth is, in many states in the country, people have evicted the Congress for decades," he said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that people would dislodge the BRS from power in the November 30 assembly polls.

People want liberation from the BRS, Congress and the wind is in favour of the BJP, he said.

Modi also said the BJP's manifesto in the state is a symbol of aspirations of the poor, farmers, Dalits, backward. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP's Venkataramana Reddy are contesting from Kamareddy. PTI SJR VVK KH