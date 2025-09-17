TRSL delivers first indigenously made diving support craft to navy

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) The Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has delivered the first indigenously designed and manufactured diving support craft DSC A20 to the Indian Navy, an official said on Wednesday.

DSC A20 is designed to undertake diving operations in coastal waters and is being fitted with state-of-the-art diving equipment, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Defence had awarded a contract to TRSL for constructing five diving support craft in February 2021.

The vessel, which was delivered to the Navy on Tuesday, has a catamaran hull, with a displacement of approximately 380 tonnes, it said. PTI AMR MNB