Maharajganj (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur Road on Sunday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gangesh, 25, and Mithlesh Yadav, 22. While Gangesh died on the spot, Yadav succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR NAV RHL