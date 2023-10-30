Truck carrying AC units gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no one hurt

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A truck ferrying air-conditioner units was gutted in a fire on Monday morning in Bhiwandi in Thane district, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

BNMC disaster management officer Sakib Kharbe said the incident took place in Mahapoli village when the truck was on its way from Vapi in Gujarat to Bhiwandi Bypass.

The traffic on the road was affected for some time, he said, adding a probe was underway to find out the cause of the blaze. PTI COR BNM BNM