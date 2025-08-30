Truck carrying bananas overturns in Rajasthan, locals take off with the fruit

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) A truck carrying bananas overturned on a highway in Tonk district on Saturday morning, following which, locals rushed to the spot on motorcycles and tempos to grab as many bananas as possible.

The incident took place near Samravata village under Nagarfort police station area when the truck, on its way from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur, overturned, police said.

Driver Sameer managed to come out of the truck with the help of passersby. Soon after, people from nearby areas arrived on motorcycles and tempos and took away the bananas.

Videos on social media showed people from nearby areas came on bikes and tempos to take away the fruit. The bananas were gone within hours.

Police said they have received no complaint on the matter. Action will be taken as per rules if a report is filed, they said.