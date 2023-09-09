Truck carrying chemical-filled containers gutted in fire, nobody injured

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A truck transporting containers filled with some chemical was gutted in a fire in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Saturday, but nobody was injured in it, a civic official said.

The incident occurred at Kalher village around 2 am, chief of the local disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, said.

The fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation brought the fire under control within two hours, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Tadvi said. PTI COR NP