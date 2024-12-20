Truck carrying chemical hits other vehicles, catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: Police

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said.

Advertisment

Some people sustained burn injuries in the incident, they added.

According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told PTI.

Advertisment

He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump.

Fire brigades are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

The traffic on the highway has been stopped. PTI SDA RC