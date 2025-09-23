Truck carrying devotees from Punjab overturns in Himachal; 4 dead, 20 injured

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) Four devotees from Punjab were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a truck they were travelling in overturned near Dhaliara on Tuesday on the way to a temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said.

The devotees were on their way to Chamunda Devi Temple.

The accident took place on Ranital-Mubarikpur National Highway near Dhaliara when the driver lost control of the truck and it overturned on the road, killing four persons on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Jasmail Singh, Goldy and Jagsir Singh, all residents of Bhatinda, Punjab.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured, and recovered bodies of the deceased with the help of locals.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Dehra, from where six persons have been shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda for further treatment.

Police officials confirmed the report and said further investigation is underway.