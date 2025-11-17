Truck carrying illegal liquor seized in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 17 (PTI) A West-Bengal-bound truck, allegedly carrying illegal liquor worth Rs 90 lakh, was impounded and its driver arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the truck with a Madhya Pradesh registration number on Sunday, they said.

“Police seized the truck and confiscated 910 cartons of foreign liquor containing 18,996 bottles. The driver, a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan, has also been arrested,” SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

The estimated market value of the seized liquor is around Rs 90 lakh. The truck was transporting it to Siliguri in West Bengal, Ramesan said. PTI CORR RPS RBT